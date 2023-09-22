Biden Stresses US Will Continue To Support Ukraine In Talks With Zelenskyy

Biden Stresses US Will Continue To Support Ukraine In Talks With Zelenskyy

Sept. 22, 2023, 7:27 a.m.

US President Joe Biden stressed that his administration will continue to support Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders met at the White House on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

As the meeting began, Biden said the US supports "a just and lasting peace, one that respects Ukrainian sovereignty, and its territorial integrity."

He said the American people, together with their partners and allies, are determined to see to it that they do all they can to ensure that the world stands with Ukraine.

In response, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the US support. He added that he was looking forward to having discussions that would benefit Ukraine and the world.

Prior to the summit, a senior White House official said the US will provide Ukraine with a new assistance package that includes cluster bombs. The explosive weapons disperse small bomblets and are highly lethal.

But the planned list of package items did not include long-range, surface-to-surface missile systems, or ATACMS. Ukraine has been demanding those systems.

The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve an additional 24 billion dollars for Ukraine.

But some Republicans, including hardline House conservatives, oppose the plan. They argue that unlimited funding is not acceptable.

In a CNN poll released last month, 71 percent of Republican supporters said Congress should not authorize new funding to assist Ukraine.

Agencies

India Stops Issuing Visas To Canadians Amid Row Over Killing Of Sikh Leader
Sep 22, 2023
South Korea's President Yoon Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation At UN
Sep 21, 2023
UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine
Sep 21, 2023
Chinese Ambassador Chen Song Called On Acting PM And Defense Minister Khadka
Sep 20, 2023
World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly
Sep 20, 2023

More on International

India Stops Issuing Visas To Canadians Amid Row Over Killing Of Sikh Leader By Agencies 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
South Korea's President Yoon Condemns Russia-North Korea Military Cooperation At UN By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
UN Security Council Wrestles With Ukraine By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
World Leaders Revisit Aid To Ukraine At UN General Assembly By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
Musk Hints At Charging All X Users A Small Fee By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
US, Iran Agree To Prisoner Swap By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

My Main Political Agenda Is To Complete Remaining Work Of Peace Process: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
Materializing SDGs Is Nepal’s Top Development Priority: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
Nepali Embassy In Bangladesh Hosted Celebrated The National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
China-Nepal Practical Cooperation In Various Fields Have Achieved Fruitful Results By Chen Song Sep 22, 2023
Chinese Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrated 74th Anniversary Of PRC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At One Or Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75