Materializing SDGs Is Nepal’s Top Development Priority: PM Prachanda

Sept. 22, 2023, 8:43 a.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' said that materializing SDGs is Nepal’s top development priority. Prime Minister Joshi addressed the 2023 High-level political forum on sustainable development under the auspices of the General Assembly (SDG Summit). He expressed that Nepal is committed to eradicating poverty and reducing inequality in line with the 2030 Agenda and the principle of leaving no one behind.

He expressed Nepal’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change& reaching net-zero scenario by 2045 as well as ensuring a smooth, sustainable, and irreversible graduation from the LDC category by 2026.In the national efforts of achieving SDGs, he urged the development partners and the United Nations to extend their substantial and increased support.

The 2023 SDG Summit is being organized today and tomorrow at UN headquarters, New York. The Summit is attended by the heads of state and government to review the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prachanda in SDG summit.jpeg

In the capacity of the Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Prime Minister mentioned that the complex global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and geo-political tensions have slowed the progress in SDGs in LDCs and are dragging them off-track.

He stressed that the SDGs are in dire need of a rescue plan and thereforeurged the international community to support in achieving the SDGs in LDCs. Prime Minister emphasized that massive scaling up of affordable finance to LDCs including through the SDG stimulus package is crucial, while urging the developed countries to fulfill their commitments to providing 0.15 to 0.20 per cent GNI/ODA to the LDCs.

Speaking in the national capacity, Prime Minister reaffirmed that materializing SDGs is Nepal's top development priority.



Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud had a meeting with the Under-Secretary-General of Department of Peacekeeping Operations JeanLacroix in the afternoon and discussed Nepal-UN cooperation in the areas of peacekeeping operations.

Likewise, Foreign Minister also had separate bilateral meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia Dr. Ivica Dacic, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminiţa-Teodora Odobescu, and Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Finland, Ville Tavio. During the meetings, views were exchanged on further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

