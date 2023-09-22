World Bank Approves $20 Million Grant To Support Nepal’s Agriculture And Nutrition Sector

World Bank Approves $20 Million Grant to Support Nepal’s Agriculture And Nutrition Sector

Sept. 22, 2023, 6:36 p.m.

The World Bank has approved a grant of $20 million to support the Government of Nepal’s Food and Nutrition Security Enhancement Project (FANSEP)-II. The project aims to benefit more than 55,000 small-holder farmers in 16 rural municipalities in Nepal through improved agricultural productivity and nutrition practices and scaling up climate-smart agriculture practices.

“Achieving food and nutrition security and reducing poverty are national goals of the Government of Nepal, in line with commitments to realize the Sustainable Development Goals and Zero Hunger Challenge,” said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “This operation supports the Government of Nepal’s efforts to enhance productivity and livelihoods and improve nutrition security of marginalized communities.”

FANSEP-II has three components: climate and nutrition smart agricultural technology adaptation and dissemination, income generation and diversification, and improving nutrition security. It aims to build on the success of the Food and Nutrition Security Enhancement Project, which is closing on June 30, 2024.

“The operation, financed by a grant from the Global Agriculture Food Security Program (GAFSP) Trust Fund, is aligned with Nepal’s green, resilient, and inclusive development agenda and will help build the resilience of marginalized communities in food insecure and disaster-affected areas of Nepal,” stated Karishma Wasti, World Bank’s Project Task Team Leader.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Embassy In London Celebrated National Day
Sep 22, 2023
ADB Support To Strengthen Fiscal Management, Service Delivery In Nepal
Sep 22, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets With U. S. President Biden In New York
Sep 22, 2023
My Main Political Agenda Is To Complete Remaining Work Of Peace Process: PM Prachanda
Sep 22, 2023
Materializing SDGs Is Nepal’s Top Development Priority: PM Prachanda
Sep 22, 2023

More on Economy

ADB Support To Strengthen Fiscal Management, Service Delivery In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
NEA Exported Electricity Worth Of 5.43 Billion Rupees to India In The Last Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Stresses Regional Collaboration at IOE Asia Employers' Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Protestors Disrupted The Construction Of Power House Of Arun III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy To Improve In FY2024: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2023 Forecast 4.8 Percent Growth For 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy In London Celebrated National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets With U. S. President Biden In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
My Main Political Agenda Is To Complete Remaining Work Of Peace Process: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
Materializing SDGs Is Nepal’s Top Development Priority: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
Nepali Embassy In Bangladesh Hosted Celebrated The National Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2023
China-Nepal Practical Cooperation In Various Fields Have Achieved Fruitful Results By Chen Song Sep 22, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75