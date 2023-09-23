Prime Minister Prchanda Appealed To TheIinternational Community For Their Goodwill And Support

Prime Minister and the leader of the Nepali delegation to the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Pushpa Kamal Dahal‘Prachanda’ mentioned significant political transformation and social progress, achieved by Nepal in the last 15 years, since his first address to the UN General Assembly.

While mentioning his commitment to take the unique, nationally owned, and home-grown peace process to a logical conclusion, he appealed to the international community for their goodwill and support to the conclusion of the final leg of the peace process and to duly recognize this rare example of successful conflict transformation.

Addressing the 78th General Assembly, he asserted that Nepal’s unwavering commitment to human rights has been reflected in the Constitution of Nepal which has guaranteed universally recognized human rights and fundamental freedoms and has enshrined the principles of inclusion and participation.

Prime Minister also outlined Nepal development priorities and said that the central focus of the current government is on mobilizing all its energy and resources to accelerate development works and ensure good governance. As Nepal is graduating from LDCs categories, the Prime Minister expressed Nepal’s firm commitment to making graduation smooth, sustainable, and irreversible and requested the international community to extend and enhance their support to this end.

Stating that the interwoven global challenges have threatened the hard-earned progress in SDGs, Prime Minister called for an increased level of international support in the form of development assistance, foreign direct investment, export promotion, SDR allocation, debt relief, technology transfer and technical assistance. As the current LDCs chair, he stressed the need to mainstream the Doha Program of Action into all important UN processes and development system.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for immediate implementation of climate finance goals to address the climate crisis faced by developing countries and reiterated Nepal’s commitment to achieving net zero scenario by 2045.

Prime Minister in his statement mentioned the rising threats to global peace and prosperity and urged all parties involved to ensure peace, security, and stability.

The Prime Minister reiterated Nepal’s principled position on peace, security, anddisarmament. He underscored Nepal’s opposition to threat or use of force against sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of any nation. He condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called for an early conclusion of a comprehensive convention against terrorism.

Pointing out Nepal’s firm commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability, Prime Minister highlighted Nepal’s contribution to the UN peace operations as the second largest troops and police contributing country and expressed support for initiatives aimed at reforming UN peace operations, while stressing upon the need to increase Nepal’s leadership roles both in the Headquarters and fields.

Prime Minister put special emphasis on the need for an inclusive and effective multilateralism to better respond to and deliver on the needs of the people and the planet. He also urged for substantial reforms in international financial architecture to make it more democratic, inclusive, fair, and representative.

The General Debate of the 78thSession of UNGA is being held at UN Headquarters in New York from 19 to 26 September under the theme “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All”.

The full text of the Statement delivered by Rt. Hon. Prime Minister is attached.

In the morning, Prime Minister addressed the High- Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage. In his address, he said that financing healthcare with innovative & modern infrastructure remains Nepal’s top priority. He further said, “The whole-of-society and Health-in-all-policies approach guides our efforts to achieve Universal health Coverage by 2030. However, our success will be contingent upon an enhanced level of support and cooperation from the international community, development partners, and the UN agencies, he added.

Prime Minister Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ also delivered a keynote address at the United Nations Friends of Vision High-Level Breakfast Brief. During the brief, he emphasized the importance of achieving universal health coverage through primary health care services. We believe in public private partnership and multi-sectoral approach to reach the unreached, he said.While mentioning the achievements Nepal has made in eye health services over the years, he called upon the international community to join Nepal’s efforts to improve eye health by ensuring that every person has access to eye care services.

Prime Minister Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal met with the President of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Yoon Suk Yeol on the sidelines of the UNGA 78 in the afternoon. They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations & multilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Mr. N P Saud, in the Capacity of the Chair of LDCs, delivered a statement at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in the morning. In his statement, Hon. Foreign Minister emphasized that the Summit of the Future must make significant advances towards the rules-based international order.

Likewise, Foreign Minister addressed the 22nd Annual Ministerial Meeting of Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) held on the margins of the 78th session of the UNGA 78 today.

In his address, Foreign Minister highlighted the pre-existing challenges of LLDCs such as excessive reliance on transit countries, low productive capacity, and poor connectivity compounded by the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 and climate change and called for an enhanced level of international support measures in the form of ODA, FDI, aid for trade and technology transfer. Improved trade facilitation is vital to address LLDCs trade impediments. He also emphasized developing productive capacity and expanding export base to set LLDCs on a better growth trajectory.

In the afternoon, Hon. Foreign Minister chaired and convened the annual Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) on the margins of UNGA 78. In the meeting, he stressed the spin-off impact of unprecedented crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, Climate change, and geo-political tensions on food and nutrition, health and education, ecology and environment, and peace and security that are proportionately affecting the group of Least Developed Countries. Giving five key messages, Hon. Foreign Minister called for dedicated stimulus funds to LDCs, massively scale up affordable, long-term financing for development, immediate action to tackle the high cost of debt, double adaptation finance by 2025, and support the LDCs to ensure their graduation smooth, sustainable, and irreversible. To accelerate progress in this decade of the Doha Programme of Action and make the 2030 Agenda achievable for all, he urged the international community to renew its commitment to end poverty and inequality.

The President of the General Assembly Mr. Denis Francis, President of the ECOSOC Ms. Paula Narvaez, Foreign Ministers and other representatives from the Group of Least Developed Countries and Friends of LDCs also delivered statements in the meeting showing their solidarity with the group of least developed countries.

In his video message, UN Secretary-General stressed the need for climate and financial justice for LDCs. He expressed UN’s strong support in implementing the Doha Programme of Action and securing a safer, more sustainable, and inclusive future.

The Foreign Minister N P Saud also attended a luncheon meeting on Development-Climate Nexus organized jointly by the Under Secretary-General of Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Minister of Development and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The luncheon was attended by ministers from Germany, UK, Austria,and Rwanda among others.

The Foreign Minister stated that development and climate change are inextricably linked. Urging the developed countries to respect the right to development of the vulnerable countries as well as least developed countries, Hon. Foreign Minister asked for fulfillment of the commitment to the climate financing goals.

Likewise, the Foreign Minister also had separate bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Croatia, Gordan Grlic-Radman, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Maldives . Ahmed Khaleed. During the meetings, views were exchanged on further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.