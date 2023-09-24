220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line Project Will Likely To Complete By December

The Chilime-Trishuli 220kV transmission line project is actively being constructed. Transmission Line will be Constructed within the Deadline

The construction deadline for the Chilime-Trishuli 220kV transmission line and substations has been set for the upcoming month. This project is crucial for transmitting the electrical output from hydropower projects that are currently underway on the Trishuli river and its tributaries to the national electricity grid.

Under the project, the construction of 220-132-33 KV Chilime Hav and Trishuli 3B Hub substations is underway at Thambuchet in Amachodingmo Rural Municipality of Rasuwa and Pahrebensi of Kispan Rural Municipality of Nuwakot. Additionally, a 28 km 220 KV double circuit transmission line for the Chilime-Trisuli 3B hub is currently being constructed.

The high-level team, consisting of Nepal Electricity Authority's Managing Director Kulman Ghising and Deputy Managing Director of Transmission Line Directorate Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha, carried out on-site monitoring of substations and transmission lines that are currently under construction over the weekend. They have set a deadline for the completion of the work by December of this year.

After discussions among project management, consultants, and the contractor company, the team received instructions to avoid any delays in construction and speed up progress by adding more workers. A schedule for completing remaining work has been set and workers have been instructed to perform accordingly. The team will monitor construction progress regularly.

Managing Director Ghising stated that the 111 MW Rasuwagadhi and 42.5 MW Sanjen hydroelectric projects, currently under construction and led by Chilime Hydropower Company, require urgent attention due to transmission line deficiencies. It is imperative that the remaining work be completed thoroughly, as both projects aim to produce electricity by the end of December during their final stages.

"The electricity generated from the two projects will substantially aid in meeting the electricity demand during this winter season. In scenarios where electricity transmission is not feasible, due to insufficient transmission lines, the state would incur a considerable loss. As such, we urge everyone to approach this issue with seriousness and sensitivity," stated Managing Director Ghising.

“The tower must be constructed in challenging locations, incorporating several tasks such as foundation laying, erection, wire-pulling, and equipment connections simultaneously with the addition of manpower. We are prepared to support the contractor company's financial liquidity and address social issues. “

A tower must be constructed in a geographically precarious and challenging mountainous region. The area is densely populated and lacks road infrastructure, therefore the transportation of construction materials like stone, sand, and tower components, as well as water, is done by people or carts. Additionally, floods, poor contractor performance, land use dilemmas in forested areas, and other local obstacles have impacted the construction project. The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to setbacks.

In the past two years, the Chinese firm Pinggao Group of Companies, the project's contractor, has demonstrated enhanced performance. The company has committed to completing construction by January.

Currently, the construction of the civil structure to house the equipment of both substations is in its concluding stage. The primary equipment, including power transformers and GIS systems, has been transported to the project site. On the other hand, all equipment, including the towers and transmission line conductors, have been delivered to the construction site.

The foundations for 56 out of the 76 towers in the 28 km transmission line have been constructed and work is underway for the remainder. Additionally, a total of 48 towers have been erected and 10 km of wire has been installed. At present, wire pulling activity continues in the erected towers. The construction of the project is estimated to be 90 percent complete.

Under the Chilime-Trishuli 3B hub transmission line, the Chilime-Mailung section will consist of a 20 km double circuit and 8 km four (multi) circuit up to Mailung-Trishuli 3B hub. A multi-circuit line will be developed by Korean companies to link the 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 hydroelectric project. The construction cost of the multi-circuit line will be shared by Upper Trishuli-1, covering 60% of the total cost.

A contract was signed with Pinggao in 2018 for constructing transmission lines and substations. The project commenced in January 2019, and it is estimated to cost 30.9 million dollars. Funding for the project comes from investments by the Nepalese government and NEA, as well as concessional loans from the German Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.