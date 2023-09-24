Nepal Wants To Enhance Economic Partnership With China: PM Prachanda

Sept. 24, 2023, 6:45 p.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that Nepal wants to enhance economic partnership with China for mutual benefits.

According to the PM's private secretariat, addressing an Interaction with Chinese Business Enterprises in Beijing on Sunday Prime Minister Prachanda made the remarks.

"As a close neighbour, it is but natural for Nepal to desire for enhanced economic partnership with China for mutual benefits." PM Prachanda said, "There are so many enabling factors anchored in close affinity and geographical proximity of both two countries that need to be utilized to promote mutually beneficial cooperation."

Stating Nepal and China are close friends and trusted partners he said that both countries enjoy close, deep-rooted and multifaceted bilateral relations, which are based on the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

"Our relations exemplify how two neighbours of different geographical size, populations and levels of development can be trusted friends and partners. These relations, guided by immense goodwill, mutual respect, shared aspiration and appreciation of each other’s concerns, have ever been growing on many fronts of mutual interest." PM added.

PM said Nepal is making continued efforts to facilitate trade and find ways particularly to increase its exports to China. This can be done by enhancing Nepal's productive capacity, improving physical infrastructure and making the quality certification mechanism more robust.

He mentioned, "We have seen that the export of Nepali products such as tea, herbal medicine, citrus food, buffalo meat, coffee, ginger, and yarn to China have great potential and should, therefore, be prioritized. We need to reduce technical barriers and ensure preferential treatment of these products."

