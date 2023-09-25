Nepal-China Inks13 Agreements In Beijing

Thirteen agreements have been signed between Nepal and China.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and his Chinese counterpart Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Thirteen agreements were signed after the bilateral talks in the Great Hall of the People.

During the bilateral talks, Chinese Premier Li Qiang praised Prime Minister Prachanda for his contribution to smooth China-Nepal relations.

An agreement was signed between the National Planning Commission of Nepal and the National Development and Reform Commission of China for collaboration..

A MoU regarding Production and Living Materials for the Northern Hilly Region of Nepal the National Development and Reforms Commission of China and the Ministry of Finance have signed an agreement for collaboration on enhancing the digital economy and cooperation.

An agreement between the NDRC of China and the Ministry of Forest and Environment of Nepal was signed for the collaboration in green and low-carbon development.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal have agreed on the issue of collaboration for agriculture, livestock and fisheries development.

A MoU has been signed between the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal to form a joint technical working group to review and amend the China-Nepal Trade and Payment Agreement reached in 1981. The memorandum of understanding was signed between Commerce and Supply Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini and the Chinese official.

An agreement was reached between the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal on a protocol regarding the export of plants for medicinal production from Nepal to China. The protocol was signed between Dr Poudel, (Livestock Development) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and the Chinese official.

An agreement has been reached between the Chinese Department of Press and Publication and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation on the translation and publication of classics. The agreement was signed between Ambassador Shrestha and the Chinese officials.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology of Nepal and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China reached an agreement to cooperate in the fields of science, technology and innovation. The agreement was signed between Suresh Adhikari, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Chinese officials.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Ambassador Shrestha and the Chinese officials on the issues of disaster materials, human resources and the Hilsa-Simkot road project.