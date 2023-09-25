PM Prachanda And President Xi Held Serious Discussions On Diverse Issues Of Nepal-China Relations: Foreign Minister Saud

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prasad Saud has said that Nepal should benefit from China's unbeatable development and prosperity.

Addressing the Nepali diaspora in Beijing at a program organized by the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing on Sunday, Minister Saud praised China for its miraculous economic progress achieved in a short span of time.

Minister Saud also expressed his pleasure to the continuous support received from China for Nepal's economic development. "You have been continuously working to further deepen Nepal-China relations. We both sides have taken this formal visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to China as a very important milestone to promote cooperation in the areas of mutual interest by further deepening our friendly and close ties existing between the countries for centuries," according to the Foreign Minister.

He also stated that Prime Minister Prachanda and Chinese President Xi Jinping held serious discussions on diverse issues of Nepal-China relations on Saturday.

Minister Saud shared that the two countries have maintained their close ties on the basis of mutual respect, trust and understanding and recalled a long history of traditional and cultural friendship between Nepal and China.

He reiterated Nepal's commitment to the one-China policy and also praised China's continuous support and firm policy on Nepal's sovereignty, indivisibility and national independence.

On the occasion, he said that Nepal government was effortful to expedite the economic development issues to bring about prosperity in Nepali people's lives.

Likewise, he urged the Chinese side for cooperation on area of technology transfer to make Nepali goods more competitive in the Chinese market and enhance productivity.

Minister Saud said so while expecting China's goodwill and assistance for getting accessibility of Nepali goods in the Chinese market to reduce Nepal's trade deficit.

He said that trade, investment, technology transfer, hydropower, industrial production, infrastructure development, tourism, agriculture, mining, poverty alleviation, cultures, connectivity and other areas have immense potential for cooperation and support. ( Yek Raj Pathak RSS from China)