Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

Sept. 25, 2023, 7:48 a.m.

As axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in west and further north in east and low pressure built in South east of Utter Pradesh State of India, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Bagmati Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

