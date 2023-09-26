Former Secretary Upadhyaya Appointed As Vice-chairman Of Policy And Planning Commission Of Sudur Paschim Province

The government of Sudurpaschim Province has changed the Vice Chairman of the Provincial Policy and Planning Commission.

The state government removed Mohandev Bista, who was appointed by the then chief minister Trilochan Bhatt's government, and appointed former secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay.

Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah, who is also the chairman of the commission, appointed Upadhyay and administered the oath of office and secrecy on Tuesday. Upadhyay is a retired Secretary of the Government of Nepal.

Chief Minister Shah appointed Upadhyaya as the tenure of Bista appointed by the then government expired.