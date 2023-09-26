Former Secretary Upadhyaya Appointed As Vice-chairman Of Policy And Planning Commission Of Sudur Paschim Province

Former Secretary Upadhyaya Appointed As Vice-chairman Of Policy And Planning Commission Of Sudur Paschim Province

Sept. 26, 2023, 7:07 p.m.

The government of Sudurpaschim Province has changed the Vice Chairman of the Provincial Policy and Planning Commission.

The state government removed Mohandev Bista, who was appointed by the then chief minister Trilochan Bhatt's government, and appointed former secretary Anup Kumar Upadhyay.

Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah, who is also the chairman of the commission, appointed Upadhyay and administered the oath of office and secrecy on Tuesday. Upadhyay is a retired Secretary of the Government of Nepal.

Chief Minister Shah appointed Upadhyaya as the tenure of Bista appointed by the then government expired.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Petroleum Products Import Declined, LPG Also Declined By 2. 91 Million Kg
Sep 26, 2023
Industrialized Nations Sshould Raise The Price Of Carbon Trading: Finance Minister Dr. Mahat
Sep 26, 2023
Nepal And China Issues A 13 Point Joint Statement In Beijing (Document)
Sep 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati
Sep 26, 2023
Nepal-China Inks13 Agreements In Beijing
Sep 25, 2023

More on National

Nepal And China Issues A 13 Point Joint Statement In Beijing (Document) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 16 minutes ago
Prime Minister Prachanda Pays Tribute To Mao Zedong By Agencies 20 hours, 5 minutes ago
Nepal-China Inks13 Agreements In Beijing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
BEEN: Collaborating With Local Governments By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 16 hours ago
PM Prachanda And President Xi Held Serious Discussions On Diverse Issues Of Nepal-China Relations: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
CoAS General Sharma Departs For India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s Petroleum Products Import Declined, LPG Also Declined By 2. 91 Million Kg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2023
Industrialized Nations Sshould Raise The Price Of Carbon Trading: Finance Minister Dr. Mahat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2023
Biden Meets Pacific Island Leaders By Agencies Sep 26, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2023
Nepal's Hospitality Industry Is Ready To Welcome Chinese Tourists By CHANDRA PRASAD DHAKAL Sep 25, 2023
CNI, CCPIT Agree To Establish Nepal-China Business Council By Agencies Sep 25, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75