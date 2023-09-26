Nepal’s Petroleum Products Import Declined, LPG Also Declined By 2. 91 Million Kg

The volume of oil imports of Petroleum Products has declined. Imports in August decreased in comparison with July of the current fiscal year. In July 76 thousand 716 kiloliters of diesel were imported, in August 74 thousand 656 kiloliters were imported.

The import of diesel has decreased by 2,600 kiloliters within one month. According to the customs service, in two months a total of 151 thousand 372 kiloliters of diesel were imported.

Last July, 56 thousand 901 kiloliters of petrol were imported. In this month of August, 1,620 kiloliters have been imported to 55,281 kiloliters.

According to the department of Custom, a total of 1 lakh 12 thousand 182 kiloliters of petrol has been imported in the two months of this fiscal year.

However, the import of aviation fuel increased in the month of August. According to the department, this has increased by 2180 kiloliters and 14 thousand 728 kiloliters of aviation fuel has been imported. Last July, 12,548 kiloliters were imported.

The department said that a total of 27,276 kiloliters of aviation fuel was imported in these two months.

Similarly, there has been a decline in the import of LPG. According to the department, this month, the import decreased by 29 lakh 91 thousand 410 kg to a total of 4 crore 26 lakh 39 thousand 970 kg. Last July, 456 million 31 thousand 380 kg of LPG gas was imported.

According to the data of the Customs Department, only petroleum products worth 19.49 billion 99 million rupees were imported in August. Last July, the import was 17.79 billion 43 lakh rupees.

In these two months, only Rs. 37 billion 294 million was spent on the import of petroleum products. In addition, the government has collected 14.24 billion rupees as customs duty.