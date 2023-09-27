British Council IELTS Launches One Skill Retake In Nepal

British Council IELTS Launches One Skill Retake In Nepal

Sept. 27, 2023, 9:02 a.m.

British Council IELTS test takers who do not achieve their desired results first time around will no longer have to resist the full test, after the launch of agame-changing new feature.

One Skill Retakeincreases a test taker’s chances of success by offering them the opportunity to retake justone section of the IELTS test, whether it’s Listening, Reading, Writing, or Speaking.

The format and timing of the test is the same as the section which examines the individual skill in a normal IELTS test, but testtakers can save time cutting out the need to complete the other three skills.

Andrew Mackenzie, Director of IELTS at the British Council, said One Skill Retake was created after listening to IELTS customer feedback:“We know that with the right preparation and support, our test takers can achieve their best score on test day.

“However, One Skill Retake provides testtakers with an opportunity to retake a single skill if they feel their performance in the first instance did not represent their English proficiency, and we believe this increases fairness”, he said.

British council test .jpg

“Organisations that accept the IELTS One Skill Retake can offer their candidates the flexibility to achieve entry requirements without compromising on applicant quality. The IELTS partners are proud of this initiative that reinforces our commitment to helping test takers achieve their full potential,” he said.

Testtakers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form that can be used for migration and study purposes. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new test report for the skill they retook.IELTS One Skill Retake can be bookedwithin 60 days of the original IELTS test being taken.

Raimann Maxim, Director Exams Nepal said: “We want to empower our IELTS test-takers in Nepal to achieve their best score, that’s why we are the only major high-stakes test with this new option.

“We are proud of this new initiative that reinforces our commitment to helping test takers achieve their full potential.”  

For more information, please visit the IELTS One Skill Retake page.

About British Council IELTS  

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration. More than 11,500 organizations globally trust IELTS. These organisations include educational institutions, employers, governments and professional bodies.

IELTS is jointly owned by British Council, IDP IELTS, and Cambridge Assessment English. Find out more about IELTS here: https://www.ielts.org

