PM Prachanda Visits Mansarovar, Mount Kailash

PM Prachanda Visits Mansarovar, Mount Kailash

Sept. 29, 2023, 8:13 p.m.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' visited the famous religious destination Mansarovar located in Tibet on Thursday.

PM Prachanda has visited Mansarovar amid his official visit to China. Likewise, he also observed Mount Kailash.

Prime Minister reached Lhasa on Wednesday and since then has been occupied with bilateral meetings and visits as part of his official tour to China.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Government, ADB, And The World Bank Review Progress Of Projects
Sep 29, 2023
KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop
Sep 29, 2023
ADB Capital Management Reforms Unlock $100 Billion in New Funding
Sep 29, 2023
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home
Sep 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder and Lightening Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi
Sep 29, 2023

More on National

KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 16 minutes ago
ADB Capital Management Reforms Unlock $100 Billion in New Funding By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 4 minutes ago
Embassy of the Republic of Korea celebrated National Day in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
PM Urges For Early Resumption Of Kathmandu-Lhasa Flights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Prime Minister Prachanda To Held Meeting With Officials Of Tibetan Autonomous Region In Lhasa By Agencies 2 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Government, ADB, And The World Bank Review Progress Of Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2023
Xi Reiterates Desire For China's Unification With Taiwan By Agencies Sep 29, 2023
US Republicans Pursue Biden Impeachment By Agencies Sep 29, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder and Lightening Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2023
HyHEG: From Lab To Community’s Kitchen In Nepal By Keshab Poudel Sep 28, 2023
Nepal And Korea Share Many Historical And Cultural Similarities By Park Tae-Young Sep 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75