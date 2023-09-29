PM Prachanda Visits Mansarovar, Mount Kailash

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' visited the famous religious destination Mansarovar located in Tibet on Thursday.
PM Prachanda has visited Mansarovar amid his official visit to China. Likewise, he also observed Mount Kailash.
Prime Minister reached Lhasa on Wednesday and since then has been occupied with bilateral meetings and visits as part of his official tour to China.
