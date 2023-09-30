Nepal-US Joint Exercise Balance Nail Concluded

Nepal-US Joint Exercise Balance Nail Concluded

Sept. 30, 2023, 8:18 a.m.

The fortieth edition of the Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) Balance Nail has concluded, after beginning on September 10 and ending on September 29. The Nepali Army and United States Army contributed 42 personnel to this joint exercise, which facilitated sharing of knowledge and experience in disaster management, search and rescue, and humanitarian aid.

Nepal US joint exercise concluded .jpg

At the closing program held today, Director General of Military Training Santosh Kumar Dhakal advised the participants to employ the acquired skills from the exercise to enhance their professional abilities. He expressed gratitude to the United States Army for their cooperation and support in training and other areas.

Dean R. Thompson, the American ambassador in Kathmandu, took the opportunity to congratulate the participants from both nations on their successful completion of the exercise.

At the joint exercise's closing ceremony in Rathibrind, both officers and officials from the American Embassy were in attendance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IWMI-Nepal Says Ground Water Contributes 60 Percent of Water Sources Utilization For Irrigation In Nepal
Sep 30, 2023
US Congress Scrambles To Avoid Shutdown
Sep 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces
Sep 30, 2023
Nepal Government, ADB, And The World Bank Review Progress Of Projects
Sep 29, 2023
KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop
Sep 29, 2023

More on National

IWMI-Nepal Says Ground Water Contributes 60 Percent of Water Sources Utilization For Irrigation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
KOICA Organized A Consultative Workshop By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 20 minutes ago
ADB Capital Management Reforms Unlock $100 Billion in New Funding By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 28 minutes ago
PM Prachanda Visits Mansarovar, Mount Kailash By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 34 minutes ago
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Embassy of the Republic of Korea celebrated National Day in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Needs A Project Financing Law To Attract More FDI: Senior Advocate, Professor Dr. Gandhi Pandit By A Correspondent Sep 30, 2023
Health Minister Urges Agitating Doctors To Withdraw Protest By Agencies Sep 30, 2023
US Congress Scrambles To Avoid Shutdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 30, 2023
Nepal Government, ADB, And The World Bank Review Progress Of Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 29, 2023
Xi Reiterates Desire For China's Unification With Taiwan By Agencies Sep 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75