NEPAL-CHINA BUSINESS SUMMIT: Dhakal's Leadership

Martin Luther King Jr. said, "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort, but where he stands in times of challenge and difficulty," FNCCI President Dhakal has shown how to handle the situation in great distress in favor of the community he leads.

In the last four months, President Dhakal has made his best efforts to present Nepal's scenario at home and abroad and create a conducive environment to sail Nepal's economy out of the great turmoil.

As Nepal is passing through a very critical economic time of low economic activities and economic crisis, Chandra Prasad Dhakal is leading FNCCI as President. In the last four months of his tenure, Dhakal had taken advantage of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to Nepal's two neighbors to woo investors.

Like in New Delhi last June, President Dhakal has used his skill carefully to woo the Chinese investors to come to Nepal for investment. Despite being a close neighbor and having huge capital, Chinese investors are yet to invest in Nepal.

Though Chinese has given preferential treatment to Nepalese product, Nepal is yet to produce the domestic product to export to China. Addressing a large gathering of businessmen and potential investors at the Nepal China Business Summit, President Dhakal outlined the areas of investment in Nepal.

Chandra Prasad Dhaka, President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber, Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), said that the Nepal-China Business Summit serves as a timely platform to discuss ways to further strengthen our economic cooperation.

"I invite the business community to invest in Nepal's hydropower sector, both for domestic consumption and export to neighboring countries, including China," said President Dhakal.

President Dhakal said that this Summit brings together business leaders from both countries to explore opportunities for investment, trade and technology transfer and I am confident that it will lead to concrete outcomes that will benefit both Nepal and China.

President Dhakal said that the Nepal-China Business Summit serves as a timely platform to discuss ways to further strengthen our economic cooperation.

"I invite the business community to invest in Nepal's hydropower sector, both for domestic consumption and export to neighboring countries, including China," President Dhakal said.

President Dhakal said that this summit brings together business leaders from both countries to explore opportunities for investment, trade and technology transfer, and I am confident that it will lead to concrete outcomes that will benefit both Nepal and China.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda also spoke at an interaction with Chinese businesses in Beijing on Sunday.

"Nepal and China have been close neighbors for centuries, and in recent years our economic ties have grown significantly. China has become one of Nepal's largest sources of foreign direct investment (FDI)," said President Dhakal. "China is Nepal's second largest trading partner. While we import 16% of our total goods from China, our exports to China remain modest."

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda also addressed the Nepal-China Business Summit organized by FNCCI and CCPIT. Industrialists from both Nepal and China would attend the summit.

Nepali industrialists and entrepreneurs under the leadership of FNCCI are now in Beijing to participate in the Nepal-China Business Summit and President Dhakal has used the platform to woo the Chinese investors.

Prepared and managed by a strong team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led by NP Saud and supported by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and other senior officials and the experienced diplomat and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Shanker Dash Bairagi, Prime Minister Prachanda carefully managed the visit without making any controversial statements.

By announcing several development packages for Nepal, the Chinese leadership has shown that it is concerned about Nepal's economic development and political stability.