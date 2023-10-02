Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Lumbini And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Lumbini And Koshi Provinces

Oct. 2, 2023, 6:44 a.m.

Axis of monsoon trough is in its normal position in south and low pressure of Indian states of West Bengal and Bihar, there are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province and Lumbini Province.

There are partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Designate Of EU To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Lauded The Role Of Youth
Oct 02, 2023
Sorha Sradhha Or Pitri Pakchhya 2023: Fourth Day
Oct 02, 2023
Today Is International Day Of Older Persons
Oct 02, 2023
India Permits Nepal To Export 44 MW Electricity In Real Time Market
Oct 01, 2023
Doctors Agree To Returen In Work After Signing A Six Point Deal With The Government
Oct 01, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Madhesh And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder and Lightening Is Likely In Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Hilly Regions Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Designate Of EU To Nepal Veronique Lorenzo Lauded The Role Of Youth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Sorha Sradhha Or Pitri Pakchhya 2023: Fourth Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Today Is International Day Of Older Persons By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2023
Slovakian Left-wing Party Comes Out On Top In Election By Agencies Oct 02, 2023
Insights And Inspirations By Prof. Dr. Akal Bahadur Singh Oct 01, 2023
UT-1 Hydropower Project: Foundation Laid By A Correspondent Oct 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75