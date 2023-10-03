6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bajhang

A 6.3 Richter scale earthquake has occurred with its epicenter at Chainpur in Bajhang. According to the National Earthquake Measurement Center, the earthquake occurred at 3:06 pm on Tuesday. More details about the earthquake damage are yet to come.

A student was injured after jumping from the second floor of the school to escape the earthquake that jolted Bajura on Tuesday afternoon.

Santosh Saud, a class 10 student at Bindebasini Secondary School in Darna, Bannigadhi Jaigadh Rural Municipality, Achham, sustained an injury.

According to Nirpa Rawat, Principal of the Bindebasini Secondary School, after feeling the tremors of the earthquake, scared Saud jumped from the second floor of the science block of the school thereby injuring himself. Classes were running at the time of the incident.

“While jumping hastily, Saud got tangled facing physiological head and facial injury. His breathing stopped for some time but has reoccurred. We are taking him to hospital,” he said.

After feeling the tremor, locals, students, and teachers went to the open field. Two jolts of the earthquake were felt today in Achham.

Indian media reports that the earthquake was felt as far as New Delhi, the capital of India.