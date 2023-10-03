Ensure Effective Service To Tourists At Airport And Immigration: HAN Chair Shah

The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), an umbrella organization of hotel entrepreneurs, has urged the Department of Tourism and Department of Immigrations to facilitate inflow of tourists and make hospitality services effective and efficient.

In the separate meetings with the Director Generals of both the departments on Monday, HAN Chairperson Binayak Shah-led delegation urged the government officials to ensure effective services at airports and immigration so as to attract international tourists to Nepal in the context when tourism inflow was on the rise after the COVID-19.

In a meeting with Director-General of the Department of Immigration, Rudra Singh Tamang, matters related to reforms to be made in airport immigration, service delivery and training were discussed as measures to attract tourists to the country, HAN sources said.

Responding to the queries of entrepreneurs positively, director-general Tamang expressed the confidence that the issues could be addressed through coordinated efforts.

Likewise, the delegation also called on director-general of the Department of Tourism Chakra Bahadur Budha and demanded assurance of safe and happy stay of international tourists in the country keeping in mind the rising investment in hospitality sector. (RSS)