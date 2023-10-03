First Visit By An Australian Parliamentary Delegation To Nepal

An Australian parliamentary delegation led by Milton Dick MP, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, will visit Nepal from 3-7 October 2023.

This is the first ever Australian Parliamentary Delegation visit to Nepal in over six decades of diplomatic ties with Nepal, signalling the flourishing bilateral relationship.

Other members of the delegation include Ms Libby Coker MP, Ms Joanne Ryan MP, Senator Dean Smith and Senator Ralph Babet.

The Delegation will pay courtesy calls on the Speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives, the Right Honourable Mr Dev Raj Ghimire, and the Chairman of the National Assembly, the Right Honourable Mr Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, to discuss closer parliamentary engagement.

The Australian parliamentarians will join MPs from the newly constituted Nepal-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group at a lunch hosted by Speaker Rt Hon Mr Ghimire.

The visit will strengthen the wide-ranging relations between Australia and Nepal by cementing parliamentary connections and sharing experiences of parliamentary democratic practice, implementation of federalism and promotion of good governance across all tiers of government. The visit builds on the strong people to people and government links between Australia and Nepal in areas such as education, development cooperation and trade and investment.

The delegation will visit Australian funded aid projects to see first-hand Australia’s partnership with Nepal to strengthen subnational governance, respond to climate change challenges, support small-holder farmers and improve services for people living with neuro-developmental disabilities.