Government's full support to move MCC project forward: Minister Basnet

The Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shakti Bahadur Basnet, has announced that the government will provide complete support for Nepal's construction of the transmission line, which is being developed with the American Cooperation Project (MCC) grant.

He stated that the 315-kilometer transmission line spanning from Nanglebhare to Ratmate, Hetouda, Damouli, and New Butwal is the cornerstone of Nepal's transmission infrastructure, and the government will undertake a responsible effort to finalize it on schedule.

At the courtesy meeting held at the Ministry of Energy with the Chief Executive Officer of MCC, Alice Albright, and her delegation, Minister Basnet announced the full implementation of the MCC compact agreement. The project is expected to make a significant contribution to the development of Nepal's energy sector.

The Minister Basnet announced that the process of acquiring land for building transmission lines and substations has begun. The project should be considered a source of national pride. Furthermore, the government has given equal consideration to other important projects. The Minister reassured that the government will work meticulously to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

Its primary objective is to improve roads for Nepali citizens and increase access to reliable, clean electricity. Minister Basnet stated that if the project is implemented smoothly, there will be a substantial improvement in the economic, social, and gender sectors.

Alice Albright, CEO of MCC, announced that the organization has initiated a project to strengthen Nepal-US bilateral ties. She expressed her delight that the transmission line and road improvement projects managed by MCA Nepal are smoothly moving towards implementation.

Albright expressed gratitude to the Government of Nepal for considering it a national prestige project. He expressed confidence in receiving substantial support from the Government of Nepal for the seamless execution of the project.

In attendance were Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Khadga Bahadur Wist, Chief Executive Officer of MCA Nepal, and other dignitaries. The MCC compact has been in effect since August 13, last year.

The Government of Nepal signed the Millennium Challenge Compact (Compact) with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U. S. government agency, on Bhadra 29, 2074. The Parliament debated the agreement at length and eventually approved it only last year. It contains a binding provision that requires completion of the power transmission line and road construction project, which falls under the MCC Nepal Compact, within five years of commencement.