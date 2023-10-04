Nepali Parliamentary Delegation In Bangladesh

Nepali Parliamentary Delegation In Bangladesh

Oct. 4, 2023, 8:09 a.m.

An eleven-member parliamentary delegation, jointly led by Chairperson of Agriculture, Cooperatives, and Natural Resources Committee Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, and Chairperson of Sustainable Development and Good Governance Committee of the Federal Parliament of Nepal Prakash Pantha called on the Speaker of the National Parliament of Bangladesh Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury this afternoon.

During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction over the growing parliamentary exchanges between Nepal and Bangladesh and exchanged views on the role of parliamentarians in further consolidating the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Later in the evening, the delegation held a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture of Bangladesh Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque.Discussions were held on exploring ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector, with a focus on technology transfer and sharing of best practices.

The delegation also had an interaction with the Standing Committee on Ministry of Agricultureof the National Parliament of Bangladesh, chaired by Md. Qamrul Islam. On the occasion, the two sides deliberated on the need to enhance cooperation and share expertise in the agricultural sector towards ensuring food security in the two countries.

The visiting delegation had a separate meeting with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in further strengthening bilateral collaboration in matters of common concerns such as climate change, sustainable development, and food security.

Earlier this morning, the delegation visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The parliamentary delegation of Nepal includes members of Agriculture, Cooperatives, and Natural Resources Committee –Anisha Nepali, Binita Kathayat, Surya Kumari Shrestha, and Rupa Sosi Chaudhary, and members of Sustainable Development and Good Governance Committee –Sharada Devi Bhatta and Singa Bahadur Biswakarma. Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and other officials of the Government of Nepal accompanied the delegation during the meetings.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

