Ambassador Chhetri Presents Credentials Before UAE President

Oct. 5, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

Ambassador of Nepal to the United Arab Emirates, Tej Bahadur Chhetri, presented credentials to President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amidst a special ceremony organized at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Ambassador Chhetri received an audience with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Ramchandra Paudel for the good health and happiness of the UAE President and for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of the UAE. It was shared by Nepali Embassy in UAE.

Ambassador Chhetri highlighted the excellent state of bilateral relations subsisting between the two friendly countries ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977. He shared that the UAE has been one of the most attractive destinations for Nepali nationals and thanked the UAE government for being a kind host to them and highlighted the possibilities of working together in many fields.

The Ambassador also praised the visionary leadership of the UAE President for the well-being of the Emirati people as well as for the whole of humanity.

Similarly, President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Ambassador Chhetri as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to the UAE and expressed best wishes for his successful tenure. He also asked Ambassador Chhetri to convey sincere greetings to the President Paudel for good health and happiness and for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the friendly people of Nepal.

The UAE President expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and emphasized the need to further strengthen in the days to come.

