Australia's Speaker Dick Calls On Speaker Ghimire And National Assembly Chair Timilsina

National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Milton Dick, had a meeting.

On the occasion, the Upper House Chair Timilsina expressed the confidence that the relations between Nepal and Australia would reach further high with Speaker Dick's visit to Nepal. Stating that Nepal and Australia have cordial, cooperative relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties since 1960, he expressed happiness over the friendly relations based on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation further expanding and deepening in the recent days.

The National Assembly Chair stressed on the need of sharing of each other's experiences for making the democratic system, norms and values and institutions between the two countries more consolidated. The friendship group in the parliament will make the relations between the parliaments of both countries more dynamic, he added.

Lauding Australia for the contribution it has been making towards Nepal's social and economic development, the NA Chair believed that Australian cooperation would further increase for the social and economic development of a land-locked and least developed country like Nepal in the days ahead.

"I have the confidence that the Australian government will continue its support to Nepal in its prioritized goal of becoming a middle-income country by attaining the sustainable development goals by 2030," Chair Timilsina said.

He also appreciated the assistance provided by Australia in health, education, local government capacity enhancement and other sectors as well as expected further cooperation and collaboration in the agriculture and forestry sectors.

Chair Timilsina said both Nepal and Australia should make efforts for establishing direct air flights between the two countries in the context of more than 60,000 Nepali students studying and over 122,000 Nepalis living in Australia.

During the meeting, Australian Speaker Dick expressed happiness over the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Province Assemblies of Nepal were going for a study visit to Australia to learn about the federalism and its experience.

He said Australia's experience in the practice of federalism would also be useful for Nepal. Speaker Dick expressed the confidence that the cordial relations between Nepal and Australia will gain further height and the exchange of parliamentary experiences will help make federalism stronger.

Australia's Speaker Dick calls on Speaker Ghimire

Visiting Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Milton Dick, today paid a courtesy call on Speaker Devraj Ghimire.

During the meeting held at the Singha Durbar, the two exchanged views on parliamentary practices in both countries, promotion of bilateral relations and so on.

Describing Nepal and Australia as democratic nations, Speaker Ghimire was of the view of further enhancing democratic norms, values, practices and institutions in Nepal and Australia by the exchanges of parliamentary visits. He hoped that the exchange of high-level visits between the two nations would contribute to taking the bilateral friendly relations to a new height.

Expressing happiness over the restoration of a parliamentary friendship group in Australia, Speaker Ghimire said recently formed Nepal-Australia Friendship Group in Nepal would help further enhance the parliamentary relations between the two countries. He proposed an idea of promoting the exchange of visits of youth politicians to further consolidate the bilateral political ties and the people-to-people relations.

The Speaker of the People's House of Australia has been on a three-day official visit to Nepal since October 3.

Speaker Ghimire expressed the belief that trade and investment between the two countries would gain further momentum if they signed on the trade and investment framework agreement at the earliest.

Stating that Australia is an important higher education destination for Nepali students, he urged Australia to increase the scholarship quota for Nepali students and to encourage them to return back to Nepal on completion of their studies.

The Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Dick underscored on building relations between the two countries at the people's level. He said his country is always with Nepal in the development partnership and in the campaign against climate change.

Welcoming the formation in Nepal also of a parliamentary friendship group looking after Australia, he expressed the confidence discussions would be held on formulation of laws and on policy matters, including budget. (RSS)