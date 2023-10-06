Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rian or Thnhder In Bagmati and Koshi Provinces

Oct. 6, 2023, 7:46 a.m.

As low pressure existed in Indian states of West Bengal and Jharkhan has impacted Nepal’s weather, light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

