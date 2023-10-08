Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Province

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati Province

Oct. 8, 2023, 7:43 a.m.

As low pressure existed in Bangladesh has impacted Nepal’s weather, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Madesh Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the Provinces Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Could Make The Economy Stronger Through Mobilization Of Its Human Capital: ADB’s Former President Haruhiko Kuroda
Oct 08, 2023
India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years
Oct 07, 2023
Nepal, India, Bangladesh Power Trade Agreement In ‘Final stage’: Ambassador Dr. Sharma
Oct 07, 2023
Nepal Wants To Develop Cordial And Friendly Relations Not Only With India And China But With All Others: Foreign Minister Saud
Oct 07, 2023
Nepal Is Ready To Enhance Trans-Himalayan Connectivity: NA Vice Chair Aryal
Oct 07, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderat Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Light Rian or Thnhder In Bagmati and Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain or Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh, Gandaki And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi, Madhesh And Sudru Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Lumbini And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Recent Visit To Mansarovar, Kailash, And Lhasa: Some Experiences By Bishnu Dev Pant Oct 08, 2023
Nepal Could Make The Economy Stronger Through Mobilization Of Its Human Capital: ADB’s Former President Haruhiko Kuroda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 08, 2023
15th Meeting Of Nepal-India Consultative Group Concludes By Agencies Oct 08, 2023
Putin Stresses Stronger Ties With Allies On His Birthday By Agencies Oct 08, 2023
Israel Vows To Destroy Hamas After Surprise Attack By Agencies Oct 08, 2023
India will invest 4000 crore rupees in Nepal, Raxaul-Kathmandu railway will be built in 5 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75