Government Is Taking Step To Support Nepali Citizen in Israel: Foreign Minister Saud

Regarding the latest developments in Israel foreign minister Naryan Prasad Saud said in the parliament, “ The latest information about the attack on the southern region of Israel since 6:30 a.m. Nepali time yesterday and the impact on the Nepali people there: 4500 Nepalis are currently working as caregivers in Israel.

265 Nepalese students who are currently studying in Israel went under the Learning and Earning Program of the Israeli government. Among them, 119 people came from Nepal Agricultural University, 97 people from Tribhuvan University and 49 people from Sudurpaschim University. Among them, 17 Nepalese out of 49 people who went from Sudurpaschim University studied in a place called Kivuz Alumim in southern Israel.

According to the update received from the Nepalese Embassy, this place is near the Gaza area and there was a serious attack by the Hamas group, so out of the 17 Nepalese who were studying in this place, 2 are safe, 4 injured are being treated in a local hospital.

As some of the remaining 11 people are not in contact and there may be some casualties, the entire mechanism has been mobilized to consolidate the situation. The Government of Nepal has taken this tragic incident in Israel very seriously. This morning, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Honorable Prime Minister and a coordination mechanism was set up involving all relevant agencies under the coordination of the Foreign Minister.

This mechanism will continuously monitor the incident and make a comprehensive assessment of the situation, determine the situation of the Nepalis, take the necessary decisions to carry out rescue operations, coordinate and assist, etc.

Necessary coordination and facilitation work is being done with the Government of Israel to ascertain the real situation of the Nepalis in Israel, to ensure the safety of the Nepalis and to rescue and support them. The Government of Nepal is fully committed to provide necessary support, coordination and facilitation to the Nepalis in Israel. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available.