FNCCI President Dhakal Highlights Private Sector's Role in Advancing SDGs

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), highlighted the vital part played by the private sector in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the 7th South and South-West Asia Sub-regional Forum on SDGs, organized by FNCCI in collaboration with National Planning Commission and the United Nations, President Dhakal stressed the need for collaboration and innovation to achieve SDGs.

His focus was on poverty reduction, hunger eradication, climate action, justice, and sustainable partnerships.

He underlined that the private sector is not just a financial contributor but also a driver of economic growth, job creation, and technological progress – all essential for SDGs success.

Dhakal explained how the private sector contributes through job creation, investments in healthcare and education, support for gender equality, infrastructure development, climate change mitigation, and environmental conservation.

President Dhakal emphasized the importance of public-private cooperation and international collaboration to address global challenges.

He called for business-friendly policies that balance incentives with regulations while ensuring transparency and accountability.