FM Saud Reassured His Israeli Counterpart That Nepal Stands With Israel

Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud Expressed Nepal's Solidarity with Israel During The Current challenging situation.

Oct. 11, 2023, 8:25 a.m.

In a telephone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday, Minister Saud conveyed Nepal's message of support. He reassured his counterpart that Nepal stands with Israel during this difficult time.

Minister Saud discussed bringing deceased Nepalis' bodies back to their homeland, relocating Nepalis to safety, and facilitating Nepalis who wish to return home. The Israeli government's Minister of Foreign Affairs has pledged full support.

During a briefing to the International Relations and Tourism Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Minister Saud stated that the government is working to bring the Nepalis' bodies back from Israel at the earliest opportunity.

He informed the committee that he has established close contact with authorities in Israel and that all necessary arrangements have been made to treat the injured, conduct immediate searches for those who have lost contact, and rescue and relocate Nepalis in uncomfortable situations to safe places. He also informed the committee that arrangements have been made for the immediate return of Nepalis who wish to go back home.

He said that the work is being carried out in collaboration with the Israeli government. The Committee on International Relations and Tourism has prioritized this issue, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs has affirmed that the administration will give substantial consideration to the committee's directives.

The process has begun to repatriate the bodies of the 10 Nepalis who passed away in Israel. Coordination with the Israeli government is ongoing to ensure timely and effective transport.

Additionally, 55 students - 32 from the Far West University and 23 from the University of Agriculture and Forestry - who took refuge in a bunker situated in the border area of Israel and Gaza, have been safely relocated to a secure location.

Students studying at Kinneret College, situated on the northern border of Israel, are being evacuated to a secure location. The search for Bipin Joshi, who is out of communication, is ongoing. Three hundred twenty-four Nepali citizens seeking assistance to return to Nepal have submitted their information through the embassy's online registration system. Of the 288 individuals who provided their details, they wish to return to Nepal, and 36 seek relocation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press release requesting Nepalis intending to travel to Israel for study or other purposes to postpone their visits temporarily. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested holding regular press briefings starting tomorrow at 4:30 pm to address these issues.

