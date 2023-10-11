Nepal And Switzerland Discussed Bilateral Cooperation

Newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal Danielle Meuwly paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today.

On the occasion, matters of bilateral cooperation between Nepal and Switzerland were discussed.

Likewise, in separate courtesy meetings she also met foreign minister NP Saud and foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal where fruitful discussion was held on strengthening bilateral relations between Nepal and Switzerland.