Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In the Hilly Areas Of Nepal Including Kathmandu

Oct. 13, 2023, 9:50 a.m.

As monsoon is still active in central Nepal, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

