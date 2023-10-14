Tourism Entrepreneur Abhishek Bikram Shah Received Asian Professional Outstanding Hospitality Award

Oct. 14, 2023, 12:49 p.m.

Tourism entrepreneur Abhishek Bikram Shah has been honoured with the Asian Professional Outstanding Hospitality Award.

Shah received this prestigious award, which recognises his outstanding contributions to the sector, at a special ceremony organised by Season Media. The award was presented by Prime Minister Pushkamal Dahal Prachanda, and it marks a significant milestone for Shah, who is the director of West Resort. Shah, a prominent figure in Nepal's hospitality industry, has received an accolade for his remarkable achievements in the field. Shah, a prominent figure in Nepal's hospitality industry, has received an accolade for his remarkable achievements in the field. His leadership and dedication have earned him a reputation as an exemplary industry professional. With more than 20 years of experience in the tourism sector, Shah holds a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel/Motel Administration/Management.

He initiated his vocation at Solti Hotel, and later served at renowned establishments such as Hyatt Regency, Summit Group Hotel and Resort. After over two decades in the tourism industry, Shah served as General Manager for seven years at Kathmandu's premier tourist attraction, Chandragiri Hills Limited, where he experienced immense success.

Under his dynamic leadership, Chandragiri Hills has risen in prominence within Nepal's tourism sector and has become a highly regarded spot for domestic and overseas visitors.

Shah received the "Youngest General Manager of the Year" award in 2019 from the Tourism Development Corporation of India for his significant contribution to the tourism industry.

Additionally, he was internationally recognized for his outstanding work in the hospitality and tourism sector with a certificate from the World Book of Records, London. Likewise, Shah received the Prabal Janasewa Shri Medal from the Government of Nepal for his exceptional contributions to the nation.

