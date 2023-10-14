Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Is Likely In Hilly regions of Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces

Oct. 14, 2023, 12:19 p.m.

With partial impacts of monsoon in central and eastern Nepal, Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

