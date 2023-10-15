WB Positive To Provide Concessional Loan To Upper Arun Hydropower Project

Oct. 15, 2023, 12:09 p.m.

The World Bank is positive to provide concessional loan of Rs 130 billion for Upper Arun Hydropower Project. The WB indicated to provide the concessional loan for the project during the meeting of its office-bearers with Finance Minister, Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, today. Finance Minister is in Marrakesh of Morocco in course of his participation in the annual meeting of the WB

According to the Ministry, the high-level Nepali delegation has made preparation to hold a discussion focusing on the issues of technical and financial issues in Washington next week.

Similarly, the WB has given a positive nod in the proposal presented by the Finance Minister to organize the 21st meeting of International Development Aid in Nepal.

During the review meeting with Vice-President for South Asia Region, WB, Martin Raiser, and WB Vice-President of Development Finance, Akihiko Nishio, they responded positively to Nepal's proposal. (RSS)

