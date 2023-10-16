Monsoon Ended On October 15 This Year

Oct. 16, 2023, 8:06 a.m.

This year's monsoon has left Nepal on 15 October. Since the earliest date of monsoon in Nepal is June 14, it has been delayed by 13 days this year.

This year's monsoon, which started on June 14, has been in Nepal for 124 days. At present there is influence of western wind in Nepal.

Birgunj May Face Power Cut In Winter In Case of Obstruction In Transmission Line Upgrading Work, Warns MD Ghising
Oct 16, 2023
KOICA Completes Green School Project Activities 2023
Oct 16, 2023
Navratri 2023 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini, Significance And Puja Vidhi
Oct 16, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karali, Sudurpaschim And Lumbini Provinces
Oct 16, 2023
Ghatasthapana 2023: Importance And Significant In Nepal
Oct 15, 2023

