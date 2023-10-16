Monsoon Ended On October 15 This Year

This year's monsoon has left Nepal on 15 October. Since the earliest date of monsoon in Nepal is June 14, it has been delayed by 13 days this year.
This year's monsoon, which started on June 14, has been in Nepal for 124 days. At present there is influence of western wind in Nepal.
