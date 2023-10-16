Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karali, Sudurpaschim And Lumbini Provinces

Oct. 16, 2023, 7:44 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance in west Nepal, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the Provinces and Partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of rest of the provinces tonight.

