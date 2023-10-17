Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta And Significance

Oct. 17, 2023, 7:47 a.m.

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri, which falls on Tuesday October 17. Find out all about Maa Chandraghanta, the significance of Day 3, puja vidhi, samagri, timings, the colour of the day, bhog, and the mantra inside.

Devotees of Goddess Durga will worship Maa Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri, which falls on September 28 this year. Each day of this auspicious nine-day festival is dedicated to one form of the Navdurgas (nine avatars of Goddess Durga). Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati. She is the symbol of fearlessness and courage and is also known as Chandrakhanda, Chandika or Rannchandi.

Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

Hindu mythology says that when Lord Shiva reached King Himavan's palace to marry Maa Parvati, her mother, Maina Devi, fainted looking at his unconventional avatar. Lord Shiva had a snake around his neck, his hair was unkempt, and his marriage procession comprised ghosts, sages, goblins, and ghouls. Then, Goddess Parvati took the form of Maa Chandraghanta and prayed to Lord Shiva, who then appeared as a charming Prince. The two got married afterwards.

When Mahagauri started wearing a half Chandra on her forehead, she was known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She mounts a tiger representing bravery, has ten hands, and wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead. While Goddess Chandraghanta carries Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her left hands (her fifth hand is in Varada Mudra), she holds a lotus flower, arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her right hands (her fifth hand is in Abhaya Mudra).

