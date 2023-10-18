Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

