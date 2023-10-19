DPM Shrestha Calls International Community To Fulfill Obligation

DPM Shrestha Calls International Community To Fulfill Obligation

Oct. 19, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has called on the international community to fulfill their obligations under the Paris Agreement including financing commitments. He underlined Nepal’s target of reaching a net zero carbon emission by 2045, five years ahead of the global timeline through eco-friendly strategies.

DPM Shrestha made such remarks while addressing a high-level forum on 'Green Development' held on the theme of 'Green Silk Road for Harmony with Nature' under the broader theme of 'High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity' in Beijing on Wednesday. Addressing the forum, he shed light on Nepal’s commitment towards green development for resilient and sustainable economic growth, according to a press release issued by Nepali Embassy in Beijing.

The DPM also highlighted the plight of climate vulnerable mountainous countries like Nepal which have been bearing the disproportionate brunt of climate change.

Moreover, DPM Shrestha attended the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing today itself. High level delegates from over 150 countries and 30 international organizations including the Secretary-General of the United Nations had attended the forum.

While he emphasized the importance of connectivity for a landlocked country including like Nepal, he reiterated Nepal’s effort to strengthen connectivity with China through roads, railway, airway, ports, and grids in an orderly manner under the Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network.

