Navaratri 2023: Day Of Katyani Devi

Oct. 20, 2023, 8:22 a.m.

The sixth day of Bada Dashain is being celebrated by Hindus across the country today by worshiping Goddess Katyayani Devi.

Goddess Katyayani is described in Hindu scriptures as a symbol of beauty. It is mentioned in the scriptures that Goddess Katyayani came to this world to prevent obstacles from demonic demons while doing good deeds including charity.

The fifth avatar of Maa Durga is Maa Katyayani who is worshipped on this day with great enthusiasm.

As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati took the form of Goddess Katyayini to kill the demon Mahishasura. Katyayini appears as a warrior Goddess. So this day is celebrated as the victory of good over evil during the nine auspicious days of Navratri. It is said that Maa Katyayani is represented by four arms. Her upper left hand has a sword and her lower left hand represents lotus. It is believed that while worshipping the Goddess, her devotees feel 'Agya Chakra' which shows them the path to sacrificing everything for her and she fulfils the wishes of her worshippers.

Praying to Goddess Katyayini helps in improving one’s marital life and provides relief to her devotees from all the troubles in their life. According to Hindu mythology, sage Katyayana performed penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. Goddess Durga accepted his request and was born in the ashram of Katyayana. Meanwhile, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods and that is when the deities, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesha requested Goddess Durga to end the torment of Mahishasur. Sage Katyayana was the first one who got the privilege to worship her, hence the name Katyayani.

There is a religious belief that worshiping Goddess on the occasion of Navratri brings strength, prosperity and knowledge.

The devotees have thronged the Hindu shrines across the country. In the Kathmandu Valley, the devotees throng at Guheshwori, Jaya Bageshwori, Maitidevi, Kalikasthan, Naxal Bhagawati, Bhadrakali, Kalankimai and several other temples from early morning.

Likewise, Palanchwok Bhagawati, Nala Bhagawati, Kamalamai, Ichchhakamana, Manakamana, Gadhimai, Pathibhara, Dantakali, Baglung Kalika, Bindhabasini, Tal Barahi and other shrines have also received a large number of devotees on the sixth day of the Bada Dashain today.

