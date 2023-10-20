Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions

Oct. 20, 2023, 7:52 a.m.

With partial impacts of westerly disturbance, partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

