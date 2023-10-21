Nawaratri 2023, Day 7: Day For Worshiping Kaalratri

Goddess Kalratri is worshipped on the 7th day of Navratri, who is the seventh incarnation of Goddess Durga among Navdurga. It is believed that she is the most violent goddess among nine goddesses of Navratri.

Significance of Navratri Day 7

7th day Navratri goddess, Goddess Kalratri has a dark (black) complexion like a dark night, tangled hair, and a very intense appearance. She is mounted on an ass. She is depicted with four hands. Her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra while she carries the sword and the deadly iron hook in her left hands.

The seventh day of Navratri has special significance because Navratri 7th day pooja is performed to awaken the powers and attain siddhis. Goddess Kalratri eliminates all types of fears, suffers and problems from the life of devotees and fills it with calmness, power, good status, and courage. You can also attain wealth and abundance with a Shree Yantra, attuned and energised by our expert astrologers.

The Legend of Maa Kalratri

When the Goddess Parvati removed outer golden skin to kill demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha, she was known as Kalratri Maa.

Kalratri Devi is the fiercest and most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga has to come into her most dreadful avatar – Devi Kalratri, to destroy cruel demon Raktabeej.No one in the Gods army could kill Raktabeej because one drop of his scattered blood was able to create another embodiment of Raktabeej. Goddess Durga has to come into Kalratri avatar to kill him. She kept a Patra (vessel) to keep and assimilate the whole blood of Raktabeej so that no more Raktabeej could come into existence for a fight.

As the seventh form of Maa Durga, Kalratri Devi is worshipped on day 7 of Navratri. Given below are date and time to worship Maa Kalratri in Navratri 2023.

7th Day of Navratri 2023 | Important Dates & Timings:

Kalratri Devi Puja Date: 21st अक्टूबर 2023

Sunrise – 5:44 am

Sunset – 7:02 pm

Navratri 7th Day Puja Rituals:

After bathing and wearing clean, fresh clothes, devotees must do kalash puja to please Maa Kaalratri.

Thereafter, one must invoke all gods and goddesses and then worship Maa Kalratri. This is followed by the worship of Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma.

The goddess is pleased with red Champa flowers.

One should offer milk, kheer, and sweets to Maa Kaalratri. Apply red sandal, saffron, or kumkum as tilak on the idol of Maa Kalratri and do maa Kalratri Arti.

To remain detached from poverty, sweets made of jaggery should be distributed.

Navratri 7th Day Mantra

Recite the below-mentioned Mantras to get the blessing from the almighty Maa Kalratri.

ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कालरात्रि रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Although the Goddess Kalaratri is the most ferocious form of Goddess Durga, she blesses her devotees with Abhaya and Varada Mudras. Because of her Shubh or auspicious power within her ferocious form Goddess Kalaratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari.