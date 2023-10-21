NEPAL IN VCM: No Objection

As the financial resources in the government’s coffin is shrinking in the western countries, NGOs and other civil society organizations working in the countries like Nepal has started to face the crisis.

However, huge opportunities offered by Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) can fill the gap in the resources for the NGOs working in the country like Nepal.

At a time when Nepal’s NGOs/INGOs and private sector are facing difficulties to VCM due to lack of rules, the recently concluded Information Sharing Workshop on Carbon on Market in Nepal: Status and Possibilities was a highly significant.

Organized by the Climate Change Management Division of Ministry of Forest and Environment with support from Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA), it was the first workshop held in Nepal to share the information.

Despite endorsing the Paris Agreement and commencing the implementation of its Nationally Determined Commitment (NDC), Nepal, which previously couldn't benefit from carbon trading under the Kyoto Protocol, faces considerable challenges in establishing a presence in the carbon market.

As global efforts to realize the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels take shape, the voluntary carbon market (VCM) is gaining recognition as a valuable tool to advance this objective.

Although the VCM hasn't traditionally played a prominent role in the fight against climate change, it has proven highly effective in financing projects worldwide that demonstrate innovative approaches to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions and sequestering CO2 from the atmosphere.

According to the recent State of the VCM report by Ecosystem Marketplace, the VCM has channeled over £5 billion into various global projects, encompassing renewable energy, clean cook stoves, and forest conservation.

Furthermore, numerous projects have had a positive impact on people's lives, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Given Nepal's status as a Least Developed Country with a minimal contribution to emissions, it represents a substantial opportunity to reap the rewards of the Voluntary Carbon Market.

Amid ongoing uncertainty regarding the government's role and the status of the VCM in Nepal, the Climate Change Management Division of the Ministry of Forest and Environment (MoFA/CCMD) hosted an Information Sharing Workshop on the Status and Possibilities of the Carbon Market in Nepal on October 8th in Kathmandu.

The workshop was attended by senior government officials from the ministries of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Agriculture and Livestock, and Kathmandu Metropolitan City, as well as academics from universities, development partners, NGOs, INGOs, the private sector, and experts.

This half-day workshop received support from the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA). Despite being the first workshop organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), a line ministry, participation was extensive, and discussions were intensive as stakeholders explored avenues to engage with the VCM.

The workshop aimed to enhance governmental-stakeholder relations within Nepal's carbon market (VCM), share experiences and knowledge of regulation and certification, and evaluate Nepal's current VCM status. The focus was on objective evaluations, with technical terms explained upon their first use.

The initiative successfully initiated a dialogue with various national and international organizations and stakeholders, facilitating engagement with the carbon market and an evaluation of current challenges and opportunities.

The CCA is committed to achieving the clean cooking target outlined in the Social Development Goals and the Nationally Determined Commitment, supporting electric cooking adoption and striving towards zero emissions by 2045. Access to the VCM is a critical component of this endeavor. In Nepal, despite endorsing the Paris Agreement and initiating the Verification and Certification Methodology under Article 6, the country has yet to realize the benefits of these agreements, even after seven years. The measures implemented by the MoFE in this regard hold great significance.

The workshop provided a comprehensive understanding of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to key stakeholders. Even participants from the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) reported a significantly improved grasp of the subject matter. This was especially valuable for government officials who are currently in the process of issuing official recommendations (NOCs) to Nepalese parties seeking entry into the market.

One of the major outcomes of the workshop was a unanimous decision among participants not to classify the VCM as a government agency, recognizing its voluntary nature. For the first time, the government acknowledged its role in facilitating access to the market under Article 6. Additionally, participants expressed their belief that the VCM is closely linked to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and access to the VCM will be contingent on aligning goals with the SDGs.

The workshop featured three presentations on various themes: "Government Initiation in the Carbon Market" by Undersecretary of Climate Change Management Davison, "The Carbon Market in Nepal" delivered by the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), and "Paris Agreement Article 6" presented by Ugan Manandhar, Climate and Environment Advisor at FCDO.

Views from NGOs

International and non-governmental organizations (INGOs/NGOs) along with private sector entities have expressed a strong interest in participating in the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM). However, they have encountered difficulties in obtaining the necessary approvals from government authorities.

The absence of a well-defined regulatory framework has left some private organizations unsure about how to proceed. Given the voluntary nature of the VCM, it is argued that the government's No Objection Certificate (NOC) mechanism should suffice. Nevertheless, officials are considering a "soft regulation" approach before issuing recommendations.

Many members of the NGO and private sector communities have had negative experiences with strict regulations and argue that the VCM does not require heavy-handed oversight but rather facilitation from the government. Government representatives are suggesting the adoption of "soft regulations," while Ugan Manandhar, an expert on Paris Agreement Article 6, emphasizes that regulation is unnecessary due to the voluntary nature of the mechanism.

Despite Nepal's relatively modest global emissions contribution, it holds substantial potential in the carbon market. Ugan Manandhar points out that the VCM, being voluntary, falls outside the scope of government regulations but still necessitates facilitation.

Nepal's previous inability to harness the benefits of the carbon market under the Kyoto Protocol was attributed to policy-related confusion. In contrast, India submitted 1400 projects, while Nepal contributed only 12, reflecting the impact of the regulatory framework.

The government's role should primarily involve facilitating the process, possibly by providing soft guidelines and coordinating with various networks. Some level of guidance is essential to prevent unauthorized funds from entering the carbon trading market and to address issues related to money laundering. Similar to the tourism industry, the government can play a crucial role in ensuring effective coordination and communication within the carbon market.

Moderated by Shila Gyawali, Forest Officer of the Climate Change Management Division, Undersecretary Hari Sharma, who heads the Climate Change Management Division’s carbon section, initiated the workshop with opening remarks.

Sharma inquired about the pressing challenges faced by INGOs, NGOs, and the private sector at both domestic and international levels. He acknowledged the division's awareness of some NGOs and INGOs collaborating with municipalities in solid waste management to generate international financing through VCM. He also mentioned certain private entities operating in the agro-forestry and clean cooking sectors.

Furthermore, Sharma asked participants to identify the most significant obstacles they encounter regarding government policies, programs, and regulations. He also noted that due to a lack of transparency on the government's part, parties are at risk, particularly in dispute resolution. Lastly, Sharma encouraged participants to share their approaches to measurement, verification, and certification.

“Specifically, the Government is encouraging electric cooking, similar to the CCA initiative in Nepal, in households. They are also taking steps to increase the presence of electric and green vehicles in the transportation sector. The forestry and agriculture sectors are also significant areas of focus in this endeavor. Sharma clarified that the government's role is not that of a regulatory body but rather a facilitator, emphasizing "soft regulation," said Sharma

Pratima K.C, a Senior Officer at the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC), presented a paper on the Nepalese carbon market. Throughout her presentation, K.C. maintained a formal tone, employed precise technical terminology, and refrained from biased language. She provided an impartial overview of the AEPC's past work on Verified Carbon Mechanisms (VCMs) and their current initiatives.

K.C. underscored the importance of clean cooking methods, such as bio-gas and electric cooking, as crucial steps toward a sustainable future. She also shared the AEPC's experiences with carbon marketing. K.C. explained that there are two types of markets: the regulatory compliance market and the voluntary compliance market.

Ugan Manandhar, an Advisor on Climate and Environment at the FCDO, discussed the significance of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in the context of Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM). According to him, emission reductions authorized for transfer under Article 6 by the selling country's government may be sold to another country, but only one country can count the reduction toward its NDC. To prevent double counting and overestimating global emission reductions, caution is essential.

Manandhar emphasized that carbon markets are a crucial tool in achieving global climate objectives, especially in the short and medium term. They enable the mobilization of resources and cost reduction to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy and reach the goal of net zero emissions efficiently. Carbon markets incentivize climate action by allowing parties to trade carbon credits generated by reducing or removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, such as transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy or wildlife conservation efforts to enhance or maintain carbon stocks in ecosystems like forests.

“The Article 6 recognizes the potential for nations to engage in voluntary cooperation to enhance their mitigation efforts and promote sustainable development. Specifically, Article 6.2 outlines opportunities for collaborative methods and the exchange of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) among various stakeholders, including national governments and private enterprises, under bilateral agreements. “

Dr. Buddi Sagar Poudel, the head of the Climate Change Management Division, chaired the workshop and Hari Sharma, Under-Secretary of the Climate Change Management Division, welcomed the participants and explained the purpose of the event.

In his statement, Sharma highlighted the significance of the topic of the Carbon Market in Nepal, including its current status and potential for the program.

According to Sharma, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement permits countries to collaborate willingly with one another to achieve their NDC emission reduction goals.

“We have been discussing defining the institution in the legal framework. There are two mechanisms: one is bilateral, and the other is market-based. Furthermore, there are two different mechanisms - market and non-market. In conclusion, I would like to say goodbye. How to Reduce Carbon Emissions in the Transportation, Energy, and Industrial Sectors Through Technological Innovation,” said Poudel.

Participants also recognized the need for change in the sector, taking into account recent developments in carbon markets following the Paris Agreement. The workshop emphasized the importance of identifying appropriate measures for the VCM. Discussions are essential to gain a deeper understanding of the implications of conducting "business" during the market's transition from the principles under the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement. Therefore, workshops and meetings should be organized to broaden this discussion within the presence of the Government of Nepal.

“Upon visiting VERA, I learned that some individuals have been working since 2017. It was mentioned that this is an era of deregulation, and the Ministry is not inclined to establish any regulatory mechanisms. Poudel recommended that the participants draft a joint resolution to create a effective facilitation mechanism. The issue at hand is not regulations, but rather the necessity to facilitate VCM as Ministry's focal point. He stated that climate finance is a priority area for the Nepalese government. We are currently focused on sections 6.2 and 6.4 regarding climate financing. Attending the VCM is our only option. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to SPI and CCA for their assistance in organizing this half-day workshop. He also acknowledged that there are various challenges that the ministry must address due to the novelty of this issue,” said Poudel.

“Several Indian companies have come to Nepal in search of a partnership organization to access the carbon market. Unfortunately, due to the current circumstances and limited knowledge, Nepalese organizations face significant challenges in finding buyers for the voluntary market,” said Mohan Das Manandhar (SPI), member of recently constituted informal VCM Group.

“The lack of capacity and expertise is hindering their entry into the voluntary carbon market. Thus, we have decided to amalgamate VEERA with the VCM group in a loose coalition. Our objective is to comprehend the world's foremost voluntary carbon market and its verification standards. Under the coordination of Purushottam Ghimire, we have formed an informal forum,” said Manandhar.

Min Bikram Malla represents Practical Action, which has a keen interest in the carbon market. Currently, there are 15,000 registered in VEERA and 5,000 in Gold Standard. Our organization has initiated a livelihood project and intends to register it with the Gold Standard. Livelihood and V&V are both international companies. The V and V Livelihood Fund is a French company with a global presence and a commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

“We also work with biomass stoves and electric cooking, although electric cooking has a different method of operation. Following a recent report in The Guardian, the credibility of bio-mass stoves has decreased, whereas electric cooking is seen as more trustworthy and robust. Interest in electric cooking is high and could receive a boost from government support, facilitating market penetration. We are particularly interested in section 6.2 to determine participation opportunities for private sector, NGOs, and INGOs. Furthermore, we have observed an increase in interest for section 6.4,” said Malla.

Subarna Kapali of Ajummery Bikas Foundation suggested that the government should initiate the process for VCM facilitation. Bhai Raja Maharjan, an expert on VCM, said that the VCM process required serious home work.

Ram Sharan Timilisina, Deputy General Manager of Muktinath Krishi Company, shared his experiences of participating in the voluntary carbon market. Being a non-energy sector, Agriculture can also significantly contribute to it. With support from German NGOs under climate financing, we carried out a smart agriculture project in Gandaki Province, employing climate-smart food technology. The budget for this piloting project was £300,000.

Following the presentation and group discussion,

In her closing remarks, Karuna Bajracharya, the Country Manager of the Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA), underlined CCA's active involvement in Nepal since 2017 and their extensive support for research projects such as Child Health.

She highlighted CCA's pioneering role in launching the first electric cooking demonstration project in Nepal, showcasing the viability of electric cooking in the country. Over the years, CCA has been committed to implementing various programs aimed at helping Nepal achieve the government's NDC and SDG 7 targets.

Bajracharya also pointed out that CCA has collaborated in preparing a Clean Cooking Country Action Plan (CAP) with the National Planning Commission and the Alternative Energy Promotion Center. This CAP is currently in the process of government endorsement and is expected to have a significant impact on reducing carbon emissions, which can be traded in the international carbon market.

Regarding climate financing, Bajracharya mentioned that CCA is currently implementing a project with support from climate, cooking, and pollution initiatives. She emphasized that the shift to electric cooking will substantially reduce carbon emissions and contribute to Nepal's journey toward achieving zero emissions and SDG 7 goals. In a time when NGO funding is decreasing globally, CCA has initiated a small program guided by the CAP, distributing electric cook stoves in the Madhesh province.

“These stoves come with a carbon calculation system, which will be used for fundraising for the project. The project is currently underway in sele

ct wards of Birgunj Metropolitan and several municipalities in Dahnusha,” said Bajracharaya.

Dr. Nawaraj Dhakal, the Executive Director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), also highlighted the projects supported by AEPC and the importance of VCM. He stressed that VCM doesn't require strict regulations, as the name itself suggests a voluntary market. He recognized the timeliness of the workshop, especially with the approaching COP, and the global importance of addressing emissions reduction.

One of the clear cut message of the workshop was that there need to have some sort of government mechanism to issue No Objection to those who are willing to enter VCM. The participants argue that the nature of market is voluntary, there should not be any regulations to regulate it.