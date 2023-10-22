NA Officer Baniya Achieves Gold Medal In Pakistan

Shreejan Baniya, an officer cadet from the Nepali Army, has been honored with the 'Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal' in Pakistan.

He received this award as an exceptional foreign cadet during the passing-out ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy on Saturday.

The Nepali Army has said it acknowledged and celebrated this accomplishment and it was possible due to dedication, determination, and hard work that Baniya demonstrated throughout his training. (RSS)