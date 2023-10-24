Dashami Tika 2023: 11:03 Is Auspicious Hour

Dashami Tika 2023: 11:03 Is Auspicious Hour

Oct. 24, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

The auspicious hour of receiving tika is 11.03 am, according to the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee.

The 10th day of the Bada Dasain festival is being celebrated all over the country today with great enthusiasm by receiving 'tika' and blessings from elders.

On the day of Bijaya Dashami, today, the Goddess of the festival should be disposed of in rivers and ponds as per religious rituals (bisarjan) at 10.37 am today.

Although the auspicious hour for receiving Prasad of Devi has been fixed 11.03 am today as per the requirement of the calendar, the entire day after the immersion of the Goddess is auspicious for that purpose.

The worship of Sri Durga Bhawani at Dasainghars over nine days concludes formally on the day of Bijaya Dashami after the Abhishekh or sprinkling of holy water takes place marking the beginning of tika.

People receive tika and jamara till the full moon day. Tika and jamara are considered the auspicious gifts of the goddess Nawa Durga and they signify prosperity.

It is believed that one need not seek an auspicious hour if one undertakes any new assignment, campaign or journey on the auspicious day of Bijaya Dashami.

The Bijaya Dashami festival is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of truth over evil and the victory of divine forces over demonic forces. reports RSS.

