DPM Shrestha Discharged From Hospital, Returned Home On October 25

Oct. 24, 2023, 8:37 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, has been discharged from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, China, today.

He was admitted to the Hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack on October 19 while on an official visit to the People's Republic of China. He is discharged after five days.

The Hospital in a statement said the DPM was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction and was immediately taken to the Cath lab. Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain.

He suffered the mild heart attack on October 18 when he was in Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Upon his discharge from hospital, DPM Shrestha expressed his gratitude to the doctors involved in his treatment, the hospital family and the Nepali Embassy in Beijing. Similarly, he has thanked all those who took concern for his health and extended him best wishes.

DPM Shrestha is scheduled to return home in the morning of October 25, 2023, stated the DPM's secretariat. (RSS)

Agencies

