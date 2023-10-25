Papankunsh Ekadashi 2023: Significant And Importance

The 11th day of the Hindu date is called Ekadashi, Ekadashi i.e. the eleventh day it is customary to fast on this date, eat only fruits and listen to the story of Ekadashi Mahatmaya.

According to the Bhagavata Purana, such Ekadashi has special significance for the devotees of Lord Vishnu, i.e. Vaishnavas. This Ekadashi, which falls on the eve of Dashain Tika, also has its special significance. This Ekadashi, named after Durga Bhavani's Navratri, is famous as the Ekadashi that destroys sins.

The dialogue between Lord Krishna and Yudhisthira.

This Ekadashi is described in the dialogue between Lord Krishna and Yudhisthira. According to Krishna, fasting on this Ekadashi and worshiping the Lord will atone for all sins by the grace of Lord Padmanabha. It is said that it is very important to listen or study Vishnu Sahasranama and Ashtotara of Sri Rama and Sri Krishna and make the pilgrimage on this Ekadashi.

Krishna has mentioned that if one performs devotional rituals by fasting on such days, one will get more results than Ganga, Gaya, Kashi, or Puskar River dives (Nadisnan). It is said that if one fasts during the day and chants the Lord's hymns at night and does Hari Kirtan, one can attain many virtues and attain salvation in the footsteps of Lord Vishnu after death. This Ekadashi is equally important for both Vishnu devotees, Vaishnavas, and Shiva devotees.

In the Vishnu Purana (5:33:46) section, it is stated that if one thinks that Shiva and Vishnu are different, he/she is mistaken and is condemned from salvation and going to heaven.

It is customary to get up in the morning, take a bath, put on clean clothes, and start fasting. After worship and temple visits, it is customary to listen to the Ekadashi glory of this Ekadashi. In today's Ekadashi, it is believed that ten generations from the maternal side, ten generations from the patriarchal side and the ancestors from the devote's wife's or husband's clan will attain Vaikuntha.

People are living and social beings, so the scriptures have inspired us to give alms to the poor and miserable, no matter how little we have. There is nothing greater in the world than serving the needed. Good luck to all of us, by being helpful today and doing things that can make others smile.