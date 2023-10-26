Kathmandu University (KU) Gears Up for International Conference on Federalism and Inclusive Democracy

Kathmandu University School of Law (KUSOL) is gearing up to host the "International Conference on Federalism, Devolution of Power, and Inclusive Democracy in Nepal and Asia." The conference is scheduled to take place from November 22-23, 2023, at the Malla Hotel in Lainchaur, Kathmandu.

The conference will serve as a robust platform for in-depth discussions on the multifaceted dimensions of federalism, devolution of power, and inclusive democracy. Esteemed speakers, constitutional experts, practitioners, and researchers from Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries will convene to explore significant critical themes relevant to Nepal.

The conference will delve into three key areas: intergovernmental coordination and cooperation in federal systems, equitable distribution of fiscal and state resources, and inclusion in decentralized governance. It will explore effective mechanisms for collaboration among diverse tiers of government within federal systems, fostering discussions on shared responsibilities, conflict management, and holistic governance.

Furthermore, the conference will address resource allocation and distribution to promote balanced provincial development, emphasizing strategies for fair fiscal practices and sustainable resource utilization. Discussions will also focus on the core principles of democratic governance, facilitating conversations on ensuring the active participation of marginalized voices in decision-making processes within decentralized structures, thereby promoting a genuinely representative and participatory democracy.

Special remarks will be provided by Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai of the Supreme Court, Nepal, while the keynote address will be delivered by Justice Robert French, the former Chief Justice of Australia.

According to Professor RishikeshWagley, the Law Dean of Kathmandu University, the conference aims to engage in comprehensive discussions on the federal arrangements outlined in Nepal's Constitution of 2015. It will explore the challenges in their implementation and propose possible solutions.

The conference's convener is Prof. BipinAdhikari, the founder dean of Kathmandu University School of Law and a constitutional law expert.

Organized by Kathmandu University School of Law (KUSOL), the conference will see participation from constitutional experts, practitioners, researchers, policy makers, political parties, and civil society members from Nepal, South Asia, and the Asia Pacific region, totaling approximately 100 attendees.

The outcomes of the conference are poised to make a significant contribution to Nepal's ongoing constitution implementation process, aligning it with the principles of federalism, devolution of power, and inclusive democracy.