Kojagrat Or Sarad Purnima 2023: Important And Significance

Hindus in Nepal and India are observing the Kojagrat or Sarat Poornima (full moon day) today. In Nepal, people celebrate as part of the final day of the 15-day Bada Dashain festival by worshiping and paying homage to Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

Purnima holds a lot of importance in Hinduism, but the Purnima (full moon day) of the month of Ashwin i.e. the Sharad Purnima is considered to be the biggest Purnima in Hinduism. It is the harvest festival that marks the end of the monsoon season in India. Sharad Purnima 2023 falls on Saturday, 28 October. Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagiri Purnima. There is a special rule for worshipping Mahalakshmi on this day.

Significance of Sharad Purnima 2023

From the astrological point of view, the moon is considered to be the closest to the Earth on this day. The rays of the moon are believed to contain nourishing elements due to which there is a rain of rays of Amrut (nectar) from the moon on earth on this day. That’s the reason why people make kheer at night, keep it under the moonlight and then eat the kheer in the morning so that they can lead a healthy life. This festival is also a festival of changing seasons. It marks the end of the monsoon and the onset of winter in India. As per some Hindu mythological stories, Lord Krishna performed ‘Raas Leela’ with Radha and some other Gopis on this day under the moonlight in Vrindavan. Therefore, this day is special for couples as they express their love for each other under the moonlight.

Sharad Purnima Worship Method

On the day of Sharad Purnima, wake up early in the morning, have a bath and wear clean clothes. Worship your Ishta Devtaa and Maa Lakshmi first.

Light a lamp of pure ghee near the puja place in the house.

Offering white food delicacies to Goddess Lakshmi is considered auspicious.

It is also auspicious to recite Mahalaxmi Ashtak or Shri Sukta on this day.

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi after the moonrise is considered very fruitful on this day.

Some devotees also stay awake the entire night since it is believed that Maa Lakshmi descends to the earth on this day and blesses all with happiness and prosperity.

Sharad Purnima as Kojagiri Purnima in Eastern India and Nepal

In Eastern India and Nepal, Sharad Purnima is known as Kojagiri Purnima. On 28 October 2023, Kojagiri Purnima will be celebrated in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal. It is believed that all the Devatas visit the earth on this day. Arriving five days after Dussehra, this festival is also a joyous celebration for newly married couples. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day to keep the house full of wealth and wisdom. There is also a tradition of a ten-day Kali Puja, starting from Kojagiri Purnima i.e. Sharad Purnima 2023.

Know More About Kojagiri Purnima

Sitting on the banks of a holy river or in solitude under the moonlight helps to remove mental disturbance. Offering rice or kheer to Goddess Lakshmi helps to increase wealth.

Donating a silver flute to any Krishna temple on Sharad Purnima brings peace and happiness into the house. Donating white clothes to a poor person on this day is highly beneficial. Offering a silver moon in the temple of Lord Shiva on Sharad Purnima 2023 removes any defects in the horoscope.

Last Day Of Dashain in Nepal

The Bada Dashain festival formally ends today with the marking of the Kojagrat Poornima--devotees offering worships to Mahalaxmi at their homes in the evening, and keeping vigil the whole night.

There is a belief that the goddess Mahalaxmi takes a trip around the world on the night of Kojagrat Poornima 'to check as to who is observing the vigil on this particular night'. As per this belief, the goddess of wealth blesses the people who are found observing the overnight vigil, says Nepal Calendar Determination Committee Chairperson Prof Dr Ramchandra Gautam.

Since the ritual of giving and receiving Tika and Jamara of the Dashain festival also concludes on this day, the Jamara that is sprouted and anointed at the Dashainghar and Kot on the day of Ghatasthapana is disposed of as per the religious tradition.

People also perform worship at the Swoyambhu Chaitya and observe the night vigil by lighting the Mahadeep lamp.