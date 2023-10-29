Foreign Minister Saud Received UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres At Ministry

Foreign Minister Narayan Pasad Saud received Visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Ministry this afternoon.
On the occasion, discussions were held on further deepening UN-Nepal partnership and engagements in the days ahead.
VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75