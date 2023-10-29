Foreign Minister Saud Received UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres At Ministry

Oct. 29, 2023, 8:57 p.m.

Foreign Minister Narayan Pasad Saud received Visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Ministry this afternoon.

On the occasion, discussions were held on further deepening UN-Nepal partnership and engagements in the days ahead.

