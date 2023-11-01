British Council Invites Applications For SAFCA 2024

The British Council, in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University, is inviting applications to the South Asia Festivals & Culture Academy (SAFCA) in response to the growth of independent and established arts and culture festivals. This pioneering initiative bridges the gap between festival enthusiasts and industry experts, facilitating an exchange of knowledge and insights online in India and neighbouring South Asian countries. The South Asia Festivals Academy’s Intermediate Course starts in January 2024, with applications open until November 19, 2023.

SAFCA features a series of short courses specifically designed to equip festival managers with the skills essential for success in the ever-evolving festival landscape. These courses cover international programming and curation, leadership and governance, financial management, operations and staffing, marketing and audience development, risk management and health and safety, equality, diversity, and inclusion, as well as environmental sustainability.

Shahida MacDougall, Director British Council Nepal said: “The significance of strong festival management skills cannot be overstated. We know from the UK’s extensive and vibrant festival scene, that better managed festivals and more skilled festival managers result in greater sustainability and more possibilities for growth across the arts sector. The South Asia Festival Academy presents an exceptional opportunity for artists, performers and individuals engaged in or interested in the creative industry to cultivate their business vision within an inclusive setting while benefiting from the expertise of international festival professionals.

“Festivals are universally acknowledged as platforms for artistic expression, cultural enrichment, and inclusivity, with a substantial impact on local economies. They hold immense cultural significance in both the UK and Nepal and make a significant economic contribution to local economies. We look forward to receiving applications from Nepal for the Academy.”

The intermediate course offered by SAFCA is the culmination of three years of experience, having evolved to align with academic BA Hons courses and adapt to the unique South Asian festival and cultural context. The programme is taught by festival academics and experts from both the UK and South Asia. Designed for festival directors, founders, entrepreneurs, and senior managers of arts and cultural festivals across South Asia, this is a 10-week immersive, structured skills development programme.

Applications will be considered from those who can demonstrate active experience in a senior leadership role and possess 5–10 years of experience working within the festival and culture sector. The full cost per student is £750 (NPR 121,500), with the British Council providing a subsidy of £500 per student, reducing the total fee to £250 (NPR 40,500).

For detailed information about the South Asia Festival & Culture Academy and to apply for the Intermediate Level course, kindly visit www.britishcoucil.org.np